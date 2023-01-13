But, the "content created primarily for search engine rankings, however it is done, is against our guidance."

The statement/Tweet comes in light of BankRate.com, one of the most popular finance websites on the internet, starting to compose some of its content using AI.

Interesting Engineering asked OpenAI's ChatGPT about its views on this development, and here is what the bot expressed.

"As a language model, I do not have personal views or opinions. However, the use of AI to generate content for a finance website such as BankRate.com is a significant development in the field of web publishing and search engine optimization (SEO).

AI-generated content has the potential to be highly efficient and cost-effective, allowing for the rapid production of large amounts of high-quality content. Additionally, it can help to ensure that the content is accurate and up-to-date.

However, it is important to note that AI-generated content should be used in conjunction with human editors to ensure that it is of high quality and relevant to the readers. And also, it should be helpful and created for people first, as per Google's statement."

The debate

Google also stated on Thursday that their spam policies will help take on the "spammy automatically-generated content."

"Our spam policies also address spammy automatically-generated content, where we will take action if [the] content is "generated through automated processes without regard for quality or user experience," said Google.