AI-generated content is 'not an issue' if created for people, says Google
The tech giant, Google, has clarified its position on AI-generated content, stating that content created solely for search engine rankings violates their guidelines; however, it is not an issue if created with people in mind.
"If [the] content is helpful & created for people first, that's not an issue," the Google SearchLiaison team replied in a thread of Tweets on Thursday upon being asked to elucidate its stand.
But, the "content created primarily for search engine rankings, however it is done, is against our guidance."
The statement/Tweet comes in light of BankRate.com, one of the most popular finance websites on the internet, starting to compose some of its content using AI.
Interesting Engineering asked OpenAI's ChatGPT about its views on this development, and here is what the bot expressed.
"As a language model, I do not have personal views or opinions. However, the use of AI to generate content for a finance website such as BankRate.com is a significant development in the field of web publishing and search engine optimization (SEO).
AI-generated content has the potential to be highly efficient and cost-effective, allowing for the rapid production of large amounts of high-quality content. Additionally, it can help to ensure that the content is accurate and up-to-date.
However, it is important to note that AI-generated content should be used in conjunction with human editors to ensure that it is of high quality and relevant to the readers. And also, it should be helpful and created for people first, as per Google's statement."
The debate
Google also stated on Thursday that their spam policies will help take on the "spammy automatically-generated content."
"Our spam policies also address spammy automatically-generated content, where we will take action if [the] content is "generated through automated processes without regard for quality or user experience," said Google.
"For anyone who uses *any method* to generate a lot content primarily for search rankings, Google's core systems look at many signals to reward content clearly demonstrating E-E-A-T (experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness)."
BankRate's move has triggered a discussion regarding the effects of AI-generated content on search rankings among SEO and marketing experts.
Glenn Gab, an SEO Consultant at G-Squared Interactive, commented on the thread of Tweets that claimed BankRate's use of AI, was "a big moment for web publishing and SEO."
"It's a BOLD move at a tricky time with AI content," he said.
Gab, however, praised BankRate for being open about the fact that AI generates its content.
ChatGPT App. on the way
Earlier, IE reported how OpenAI is developing an iOS application that will leverage ChatGPT to assist users in finding information using an interface akin to iMessage.
The program is now under beta testing, and a demo version was posted on the business social networking website LinkedIn.
Meanwhile, BankRate's decision to deploy AI-advanced content is a big development for web publishing and SEO.
However, it would be interesting to see how Google's algorithms reward or penalize websites that auto-generate content.
