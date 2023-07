Shuji Nakamura, a Nobel Prize awardee in the field of Physics, is the latest entrant in the energy domain looking to generate power using nuclear fusion.

Nakamura, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, founded his company Blue Laser Fusion in November 2022, and aims to build a nuclear fusion reactor by 2030, Nikkei Asia reported.

Nuclear fusion technology aims to replicate the process occurring on the Sun to generate vast amounts of energy in a controlled manner. Unlike nuclear fission, fusion does not produce radioactive waste, making it a promising energy source not only for Earth but also for space missions.