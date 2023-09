It is simple to prevent participants from talking over others in online meetings by pressing the mute button.

What if we told you we could try to silence a noisy table right next to us in a café?

While this concept may appear like something out of science fiction movies, some innovators have made attempts to bring it to life.

Researchers have devised an out-of-the-box solution that allows users to “mute” certain areas within a crowded room or cafe.

The University of Washington team has developed a smart, "shape-changing speaker" to achieve this goal.

How it works?

As per the official release, this advanced speaker “uses self-deploying microphones to divide rooms into speech zones and track the positions of individual speakers.”