The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) state-controlled media service, has published images of the country's latest weapon of war: an operational Amnok-class cruise missile armed corvette. Operated by the Korean People's Navy (KPN), the new warship, known locally as Patrol Ship No. 661, was featured with images of it test-firing one of its missiles while under observation from another ship by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Naval cruise missile ship

Experts are not entirely sure where the test occurred, but according to KCNA, Kim Jong Un oversaw the missile tests somewhere on the east coast of North Korea. However, some investigators may have geolocated the location to the coast of Munchon, north of Wonsan. The missile launches were apparently conducted to test the ship's combat and missile system capabilities and improve the sailors' attack mission skills.