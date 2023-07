According to Japanese and South Korean spokespeople, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday. The missile, reports the BBC, was airborne for around an hour before plummeting into Japanese waters. This ICBM launch comes only days after Pyongyang warned that it would intercept and destroy any future United States spy aircraft incursions into its airspace.

Tensions rising again

The test also comes after a year or so of increased weapons testing by North Korea, with a record number conducted in 2022. Some of these weapons are alleged to have the range to reach the continental United States. Such testing also threatens the very brittle stalemate on the Korean peninsula.