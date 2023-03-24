State media claim North Korea has tested a nuke-capable underwater drone

The weapon is allegedly designed to attack enemy vessels and ports by setting off a "super-scale" radioactive wave. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the exercise. The country claims the weapon warns the US and South Korea to "realize the DPRK's unlimited nuclear war deterrence capability being bolstered up at a greater speed."

According to the BBC, the newest weapon from North Korea resembles Russian "Poseidon" torpedoes, which are thought to be able to unleash nuclear and radioactive tsunamis that could wipe out coastal US towns. The Russian "Poseidon" torpedo is a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) fired from submarines.

It is thought that it could carry a nuclear warhead and travel long distances underwater, making it hard to find and stop. The Poseidon's nuclear propulsion system would give it virtually limitless range. It is said to be capable of creating a massive radioactive wave that could cause significant damage to coastal cities. However, Russia has not offered any proof of a successful test of the Poseidon, and analysts suspect that it could be years before deployment.

However, analysts urged caution regarding North Korea's claims, with some calling for skepticism.