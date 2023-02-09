Solid-fuel ICBM: North Korea suspected of widening its weapons program

Experts and outside governments closely watch military parades in North Korea. Conducted as a means to justify the nation's policies on the global stage to the local audience, they often display the progress made in weapons development, and the recent parade was no exception.

After several waves of aircraft flying in low formations, flares, and fireworks, the parade began and displayed a variety of weapons, such as tactical missiles and ICBMs, all of which are nuclear-capable.

North Korea's solid-fuel ICBM

A few things caught expert attention among the military hardware at the display. As many as 11 Hwasong-17 ICBMs were displayed during the parade, the highest number so far; prior to this, only four Hwasong-17s had appeared together during a parade in 2020, indicating that the country has perhaps begun mass production of these missiles.

Although the Hwasong-17 is referred to as the 'Monster Missile', the presence of four canister systems, which experts believe could be a solid-fuel missile, North Korea's largest ballistic missiles currently use liquid propellants, which means that they need to be fueled up at the launch site, which is a time-consuming process.