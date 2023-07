Further details have emerged about the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test missile launch on Wednesday. Reported to the world by South Korean and Japanese spokespeople, DPRK state media has confirmed it was one of the nation's latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). North Korean state media further explained that this missile is the core of its nuclear strike force and should be a warning to the United States and its allies.

US condemned launch

True to form, the launch was condemned by the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and the United Nations is due to meet today to discuss the incident. In April, the Hwasong-18 was introduced as North Korea's first ICBM to incorporate solid fuels. This enables faster missile deployment in times of war. "The test-fire is an essential process aimed at further developing the strategic nuclear force of the Republic and, at the same time, serves as a strong practical warning," DPRK state news agency KCNA said.