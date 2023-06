North Korea's newest attempt at a space launch fell short of its goal this week, but it offered a glimpse of the regime's progress in missile technology. According to Reuters, the rocket, christened Chollima-1, is believed to be a new design and is likely powered by engines developed for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Chollima-1's Debut Launch

The rocket lifted off successfully on its first launch attempt on Wednesday. Still, its second stage failed to ignite, causing the vehicle to crash into the Yellow Sea. This outcome was openly reported by North Korean state media, which also released photos of the lift-off.