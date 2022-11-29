Northrop and the US Air Force to release stealth bomber B-21 very soon

Furthermore, the B-21 Raider will be capable of penetrating the toughest defenses to deliver precision strikes anywhere in the world.

“The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence,” said in the statement Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems. “The Raider showcases the dedication and skills of the thousands of people working every day to deliver this aircraft.”

Northrop Grumman got the contract to build the advanced machine back in 2015 and has since then assembled a nationwide team to design, test and develop the world’s most advanced strike aircraft. As such, it can be said that the B-21 is a product of Northrop Grumman’s pioneering digital engineering practices and advanced manufacturing techniques together with breakthrough stealth technology.

On Dec. 2, we’ll unveil the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft. Stay tuned for your first look at the B-21 Raider. https://t.co/y5TJ8wOkY8 pic.twitter.com/SEWbsmVZR3 — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) October 20, 2022

“Northrop Grumman is proud of our partnership with the U.S. Air Force as we deliver the B-21 Raider, a sixth-generation aircraft optimized for operations in highly contested environments,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

Currently there are six B-21 test aircraft in various stages of final assembly in Palmdale, California. Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force jointly announced in May that the B-21’s first flight will be undertaken in 2023. The actual timing of the first flight will be based on ground test outcomes and the unveiling of the aircraft once ready will take place at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale site, during an invitation-only event.