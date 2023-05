Northrop Grumman has announced that it has completed the fifth test flight of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) for the U.S. Navy. According to the company, the missile successfully detected, located, and engaged an advanced, land-based anti-aircraft system.

AARGM is an air-launched, supersonic tactical missile weapon. It is an improvement over the AGM-88 HARM system used by the U.S. Navy and can carry out missions for the Destruction of Enemy Air Defence. AARGM can quickly engage traditional and modern land- and sea-based air defense threats and non-radar, time-sensitive strike targets.

The U.S. Navy's next-generation AARGM Extended Range (AARGM-ER) program from Northrop Grumman builds on the already-in-production AARGM. AARGM-ER will offer the increased capability to detect and engage long-range adversary air defense systems by utilizing AARGM sensors and electronics and adding a new rocket motor and warhead. These missiles enable the U.S. Air Forces to seek and destroy anti-aircraft systems on land and at sea from a greater distance, keeping the aircraft safe from engagement by ground-to-air or sea-to-air missiles. This is important, as currently, only stealth-capable aircraft perform this kind of action. This new missile will again make older, non-stealth-capable aircraft viable for such operations.