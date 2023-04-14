Northrop Grumman tests electronic warfare defense system for F-16s

How was IVEWS tested?

According to Northrop Grumman, the IVEWS is a fully digital system based on modular and open systems design principles. The receiver/ exciter architecture of the IVEWS has many improvements, providing significant advantages over heritage systems.

The recently tested system also provides extended frequency, full spatial coverage, and rapid responses. The company also added that the system features highly efficient broadband power amplifiers and adaptive modulations for countermeasure purposes designed to "detect, identify, locate, and defeat even the latest generation of sensors and weapons".

Northop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye with electronic warfare countermeasures Eliyahu Parypa/ iStock

To test the system's effectiveness, the IVEWS was linked to the U.S. Air Force's LIVE system—the LIVE system in a closed-loop radio-frequency direct injection threat radar emulator. Therefore, the press release added that it could send signals into the IVEWS in a way that simulates an electronic warfare attack in realistic environments.

Advanced fighters such as F-16 are equipped with radar antennas and sensors that can detect electronic warfare signals. However, for testing purposes, the signals from a direct feed are used to eliminate other variables that might interfere with the test. Post installation, the system would have to demonstrate its performance efficiency while working with sensors and radars before being deployed on the field.