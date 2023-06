The United States Navy has officially accepted the first upgraded and modernized Northrop Grumman E-6B "Mercury" aircraft. This venerable "Doomsday" aircraft forms the backbone of the Navy's communication network between the Whitehouse and the United States' nuclear submarine fleet. This shipment forms part of the larger $111 million contract with Northrop Grumman to maintain the viability of these aircraft into the foreseeable future.

The Naval Air Systems Command, responsible for acquiring aircraft for the service, announced today that the project was completed over the past year, and the plane was officially accepted this month. “The $111 million contract provides six major modifications — called Block II — to improve the aircraft’s command, control, and communications functions connecting the National Command Authority with U.S. strategic and nonstrategic forces,” according to the Navy statement.