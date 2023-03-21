Trending
Starship orbital launch
Uranus' moons
Midjourney
ChatGPT-4
Space debris
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

A new partnership makes special patrol satellites in space a reality

A new Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Northrop Grumman and IHI to build satellite guardian satellites.
Christopher McFadden
| Mar 21, 2023 08:55 AM EST
Created: Mar 21, 2023 08:55 AM EST
innovation
Patrol satellites could be on the way.
Northrop Grumman and IHI are developing patrol satellites.

3DSculptor/iStock 

In recent years, the number of satellites orbiting the Earth has been increasing rapidly, with over 8,000 currently in orbit and potentially up to 100,000 in the next ten years, according to the United Nations. This group of satellites is fundamental to modern society. From meteorological satellites to broadcasting and communication satellites, they support many economic and social activities and are a part of the social infrastructure.

So, ensuring these satellites are safe and secure is becoming increasingly important. But some satellites are easy targets, making them vulnerable to malicious attacks. There have also been more cases of strange spacecraft getting close to other satellites, which worries satellite operators. This is why Japan's National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy call for strengthening "Space Domain Awareness" (SDA), which includes the need for special, maneuverable patrol or police satellites.

"Recently, we have seen a rise in military surveillance efforts from other countries, which is becoming a national security threat," explained Fumiharu Namiki, Vice President of Aero Engine, Space, and Defense Business Area, IHI Corporation.

"We need to characterize suspicious satellites to understand the threat. Northrop Grumman’s demonstrated experience in this field and the long-standing cooperation between our companies makes them our best partner to pursue solutions to these problems. We will cooperate together to contribute to the stable use of space," he added.

In response, Northrop Grumman and IHI Corporation (a Tokyo-based company) have agreed to work together to make small, highly maneuverable satellites for SDA missions. These satellites will use satellite buses already made by Northrop Grumman. IHI Corporation has been providing situational awareness data services for a long time.

Most Popular

These services help satellites run safely, and the company has built up a lot of knowledge about how satellites move in geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO). IHI Aerospace, part of the IHI group, has also made propulsion devices for commercial satellites and spacecraft made by Northrop Grumman. The two companies have worked together and trusted each other for a long time.

On the other hand, Northrop Grumman has a long history of making products for the ground and space that help monitor the space environment and find, identify, and describe space objects. The company is a leader in rendezvous and proximity operations in low-Earth-orbit (LEO) and geosynchronous orbit (GEO). It provides customers with critical logistics, servicing, and inspection capabilities across various mission domains.

The goal of the partnership between Northrop Grumman and IHI Corporation is to make space a more important place, especially for activities in GEO and global, national security space that can be done sustainably. With the two companies combined expertise, they are working towards an affordable and effective SDA solution for Japan, the United States, and the world.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
A startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem

Power outages are typical in Nigeria, and that is what compelled a startup to design portable solar lanterns from e-waste.

Baba Tamim | 11/9/2022
The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
innovationpremiumThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
Grant Currin| 7/27/2022
Compact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
innovationpremiumCompact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
Sade Agard| 3/4/2023
More Stories
innovation
AI company Runaway enters the game of text-to-video generation
Mrigakshi Dixit| 3/21/2023
innovation
Better electronics: scientists get semiconductors to cooperate
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/21/2023
innovation
Agility Robotics' next-gen 'Digits' robot has head, hands, LED eyes
Kavita Verma| 3/21/2023