A new partnership makes special patrol satellites in space a reality

So, ensuring these satellites are safe and secure is becoming increasingly important. But some satellites are easy targets, making them vulnerable to malicious attacks. There have also been more cases of strange spacecraft getting close to other satellites, which worries satellite operators. This is why Japan's National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy call for strengthening "Space Domain Awareness" (SDA), which includes the need for special, maneuverable patrol or police satellites.

"Recently, we have seen a rise in military surveillance efforts from other countries, which is becoming a national security threat," explained Fumiharu Namiki, Vice President of Aero Engine, Space, and Defense Business Area, IHI Corporation.

"We need to characterize suspicious satellites to understand the threat. Northrop Grumman’s demonstrated experience in this field and the long-standing cooperation between our companies makes them our best partner to pursue solutions to these problems. We will cooperate together to contribute to the stable use of space," he added.

In response, Northrop Grumman and IHI Corporation (a Tokyo-based company) have agreed to work together to make small, highly maneuverable satellites for SDA missions. These satellites will use satellite buses already made by Northrop Grumman. IHI Corporation has been providing situational awareness data services for a long time.