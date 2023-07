Northrop Grumman has successfully tested its new jam-proof aircraft navigation system, its groundbreaking Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation System (INS) Modernization, known as EGI-M. Installed and tested on a Cessna Citation V business jet, the EGI-M could one day be installed on fighter jets and other United States aircraft to keep them safe from electronic jamming in combat zones.

EGI-M should help US planes combat electronic warfare attacks

“This flight test is a major step forward in developing our next-generation airborne navigation system,” Ryan Arrington, a Northrop Grumman VP, said in a release. “The EGI-M capability developed by Northrop Grumman enables our warfighters to navigate accurately and precisely through hostile and contested environments," they added.