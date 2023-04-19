Northrop Grumman clears key design hurdle for military satellites in record time

Northrop Grumman completed a critical design review of a Space Development Agency (SDA) communications satellite in only 13 months.

As SpaceNews points out, that is a fraction of the time it would typically take traditional space programs to clear that hurdle. The SDA satellite will form part of a 126-satellite constellation that will provide state-of-the-art communication capabilities to the U.S. military.

Northrop Grumman accelerates military satellite development

Northrop Grumman has keenly stressed the fast pace at which it successfully achieved its critical design review.

"It's paradigm-changing for programs that have this type of capability," Blake Bullock, vice president for Northrop Grumman's Communication Systems business unit, told SpaceNews in an interview.

"For a more standard military communications satellite program, you're typically looking at multiple years to get to a critical design review," Bullock continued.

Back in 2022, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and York Space Systems earned SDA contracts to deliver 42 satellites each for the SDA's Transport Layer Tranche 1, an in-development global communications network in low-Earth orbit for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The entire constellation will cost roughly $1.8 billion, with Northrop having secured $692 million to help develop part of the constellation.