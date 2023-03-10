Minuteman III replacement, the Sentinel, has completed a critical rocket test

As the Sentinel (GBSD) prime contractor, Northrop Grumman is developing a cutting-edge, integrated system that can be modified to counter new threats and keep up with technological advancements. The system will help keep the world safe by acting as a credible, secure, and effective deterrent that will keep our country safe and reassure our allies for decades.

This development test will further support the Sentinel team's design strategy, giving them the confidence to advance to the next testing phase. The motor met performance parameters and goals within expected ranges and was fired for the scheduled time.

“This static fire highlights the advances we’ve made in digital engineering and gives us confidence in our ability to translate that into hardware build and test as we continue to progress on the path to flight testing,” explained Sarah Willoughby, vice president of Sentinel, Northrop Grumman. “The results allow us to validate and anchor our stage-one motor performance before entering qualification testing and completing system analyses, which is the key to lowering risk as we mature the Sentinel design and advance towards critical design review,” she added.

Northrop Grumman also used cutting-edge testing apparatus to gather more data and better comprehend motor characteristics.