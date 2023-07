The US Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s (DARPA) Tactical Technology Office has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a new contract to develop an autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system capable of operating from a moving Navy ship at sea. Called "The AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY" (ANCILLARY), the prototype will be designed as a cost-efficient, multiple-mission capable vehicle built on a runway independent agile platform.

Navy's UAV VTOL

DARPA's ANCILLARY program aims to develop, and flight demonstrates a small unmanned air system (UAS) with the critical technologies required for long endurance, vertical takeoff, and landing (VTOL) performance. According to Electric VTOL News, The ANCILLARY vehicle should weigh between 250-330 lbs (113-150 kg), allowing multiple aircraft to be stored and operated from a single ship, creating a tactical beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) multi-intelligence sensor network capability.