US Army's new fridge-sized laser is called the 'Phantom'

The United States government has just taken receipt of a new miniaturized "rugged" high-energy laser from Northrop Grumman. Called the "Phantom" the new laser package is small enough (200 lbs or 91 kg) to be lifted, carried, and installed by as few as two personnel. To this end, it has been designed for rapid placement in various tactical situations.

Tiny but potent

The diminutive high-energy laser package measures around 12 cubic feet (0.34 m3), making it roughly the size of a small fridge. Northrop Grumman reports that users of the new laser can integrate it into other subsystems for testing and delivery to military customers.