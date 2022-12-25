3D printed nose grown on a cancer patient’s arm, grafted to her face

But the development required some pretty nifty chemistry. For a bone-building to take place in our bodies chemicals such as Hydroxyapatite (HAP) and Tri-Calcium Phosphate (TCP) must be produced by our bone cells and then shaped into their specific configurations.

The company behind the development

Cerhum, the company behind this latest development, has managed to replicate the production of these high-quality chemicals and even figured out a way to use them to 3D print bones.

The technology, which has been clinically tested, comes with many advantages such as faster healing times and better rehabilitation for the patients.

In this specific case, the female patient had lost a large part of her nose as well as the anterior (frontal) region of her palate almost a decade ago after being diagnosed with nasal cavity cancer. It was the treatments of radiotherapy and chemotherapy that followed that resulted in the destruction of her nose.

The patient had survived for many years without a nose before deciding to undergo nasal construction using grafting skin flaps. This process however proved unsuccessful and the patient experienced further difficulties using a nasal prosthesis.