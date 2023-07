A team of researchers has successfully developed a new kind of solar battery that can store energy directly from sunlight.

The team, a collaboration between the University of Córdoba and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research, reports that their new battery uses an abundant, non-toxic, easy-to-use material called 2D carbon nitride. But, the battery is something of an accidental discovery.

Absorbs and stores light

“In the group led by Professor Bettina V. Lotsch, from the Max Planck Institute, they had achieved synthesize a material capable of absorbing light and store that energy to use it later on demand,” explained team member Alberto Jiménez-Solano “and it occurred to us to use it to create a solar battery," he added.