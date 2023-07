A new 3D-printable sensor material with properties such as color changing, electrical conduction, and biodegradability has just been unveiled.

This innovation comes from researchers at Empa's Cellulose & Wood Materials laboratory in Dübendorf.

“Sustainable materials that can be 3D printed are of great interest, especially for applications in biodegradable electronics and the Internet of Things," said Gustav Nyström, the head of the laboratory.

The key characteristic of this sensor is its capacity to change colors to warn if anything has been too hot or has been subjected to too much stress.

Achieving color-change ability

This sensor comprises hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC), a common excipient in medicines, cosmetics, and food products.