Metal electrodes are commonly used in electronic medical implants such as pacemakers, cochlear implants, and retinal microchips. Electrodes are tiny conductive materials used to activate muscles and nerves electrically.

However, these metals may affect surrounding and target tissues over time, causing inflammation. Overall, this may impact the implant's performance.

MIT engineers have demonstrated the efficacy of a unique metal-free, Jell-O-like substance to make these medical implants physiologically safer.

According to the researchers, this soft, 3D printable material is compatible with biological tissues and can provide electricity without compromising the implant's performance.

“We believe that for the first time, we have a tough, robust, Jell-O-like electrode that can potentially replace metal to stimulate nerves and interface with the heart, brain, and other organs in the body,” said Xuanhe Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering and civil and environmental engineering at MIT, in an official release.