UK researchers devise a way to reduce carbon emissions from steel by 90%

In the presence of high amounts of carbon dioxide, the perovskite splits the gas into oxygen which its lattice structure absorbs, and carbon monoxide is fed back to the blast furnace. The reaction between the perovskite and oxygen is also reversible. In a low-oxygen environment, the crystal lattice releases the absorbed oxygen, which can then be used in the oxygen furnace to make steel.

The press release said that this system's closed loop of carbon recycling could replace 90 percent of the coke typically used in blast furnaces. "Current proposals for decarbonizing the steel sector rely on phasing out existing plants and introducing electric arc furnaces powered by renewable electricity. The system we are proposing can be retrofitted to existing plants, which reduces the risk of stranded assets, and both the reduction in CO2 and the cost savings are seen immediately," Professor Ding added.

The research was recently published in the Journal of Clean Production.

Abstract

We present here a first-principles study of the sector coupling between a thermochemical carbon dioxide (CO2) splitting cycle and existing blast furnace – basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) steel making for cost-effective decarbonisation. A double perovskite, Ba2Ca0.66Nb0.34FeO6, is proposed for the thermochemical splitting of CO2, a viable candidate due to its low reaction temperatures, high carbon monoxide (CO) yields, and 100% selectivity towards CO. The CO produced by the TC cycle replaces expensive metallurgical coke for the reduction of iron ore to metallic iron in the blast furnace (BF). The CO2 produced from the BF is used in the TC cycle to produce more CO, therefore creating a closed carbon loop, allowing for the decoupling of steel production from greenhouse gas emissions. Techno-economic analysis of the implementation of this system in UK BF-BOFs could reduce steel sector emissions by 88% while increasing the cost-competitiveness of UK steel on the global market through cost reduction. After five years, this system would save the UK steel industry £1.28 billion while reducing UK-wide emissions by 2.9%. Implementation of this system in the world's BF-BOFs could allow the steel sector to decarbonise in line with the Paris Climate Agreement to limit warming to 1.5 °C.