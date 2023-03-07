This novel tech actually ‘listens’ to your car to diagnose issues

V2M, which is currently in development by a company with the same name, comprises of two electroacoustic sensing modules that are placed in the front and rear of the car, respectively, as well as a control unit that is situated in the middle.

The system continuously monitors and records the vehicle's operational noises using this hardware. The analog recordings are transformed into digital signals and sent to a server online for AI-based algorithms to analyze. An app and an online-accessible dashboard alert the car's owner and/or mechanic if any issues are found.

Moreover, alerts might be transmitted to fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, and the car's onboard diagnostic system. The concept behind V2M, which stands for "vehicle-to-maintenance," is that the necessary maintenance can be carried out as soon as possible before more involved repairs are required.