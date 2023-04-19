Novel wound dressing changes colour when it detects an infection

It is excruciatingly painful to have to change the dressing on severe wounds on a regular basis. Not to mention that the healthcare workers need to lift the dressing to check for signs of infection.

This traditional method may often disrupt wound healing along with an increased risk of infection when the wound is left open.

Now, researchers have created a novel wound dressing to make this task easier, less painful, and more effective. This newly designed dressing based on nanocellulose structure can detect early signs of infection while not impeding healing.

This wound care approach has been designed by researchers at Inköping University in Sweden, and the findings were published in the journal Materials Today Bio.

How the dressing works

The team created this specialized wound dressing using "tight mesh nanocellulose." This type of nanostructure keeps bacteria and other microbes out of the wound.

The main idea is to apply this dressing, which will remain in place throughout the healing process. If the wound becomes infected, the color of the dressing will change. This color change property is determined by the wound's pH. Normal wounds (non-infected) have a pH of about 5.5, but when an infection develops, the pH rises to 8, or even higher.