Fusion energy holds the promise of cheap, clean energy for everyone.

Tokamaks, stellarators, and many other types of fusion reactors have now been developed.

How close are we to harnessing fusion energy on a commercial scale?

For decades, the scientific community has been working on the promise of fusion energy. It could be the answer to our energy needs, promising to be clean, cheap, and abundant. Yet, we seem to be consistently told that commercial applications for fusion are still 20-30 years away. This horizon seems forever out of reach.

Have recent technological advances finally brought us closer to achieving practical fusion power? How soon can we realistically expect fusion energy to power our homes and cities?

Here, we explore the various advancements in fusion energy research over the past decade and the roadblocks that have made fusion energy an elusive dream.