UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

A pistol shrimp-inspired nuclear fusion method

The fusion of atomic nuclei is the same process our Sun uses to produce energy, and scientists have been trying to harness the method for decades. Companies like Bill Gates-backed Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) are making great strides in tokamak nuclear fusion technology, and the method could, in theory, produce practically limitless energy with zero emissions.

However, news of new breakthroughs is always tempered by the fact that commercially viable nuclear fusion is some way off still as there are still some major hurdles to overcome. One of these obstacles is the use of incredibly powerful magnets to control the fiery plasma required for the nuclear fusion process. First Light Fusion has taken a different approach, and it's one that requires no magnets at all.

First Light Fusion's BFG is a massive £1.1 million ($1.27 million) steel gun that fires a high-velocity piston with 6.6 lbs of gunpowder. The piston compresses hydrogen gas in the gun before entering a cone segment that crushes the gas and forces it through a tiny hole. The piston then smashes through a metal seal, shooting a projectile at 4.3 miles (6.9 km) per second into a vacuum chamber, where it hits a falling nuclear fusion fuel pellet. This process, which is inspired by the pistol shrimp, momentarily produces the conditions required for nuclei to fuse together.