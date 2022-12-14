Nuclear fusion lab achieves 'ignition': What does that mean, and why is it so important?

Here's why that achievement was described as a "history-making" moment by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during the announcement event.

What is nuclear fusion?

Nuclear fusion is the method the Sun and stars use to produce energy. For decades, scientists have been striving to harness this energy by developing complex nuclear fusion reactor technology — typically in the form of doughnut-shaped tokamak reactors that utilize incredibly powerful magnets to control the fiery plasma created during the fusion process.

An example of a tokamak reactor, General Atomics' DIII-D, in San Diego. Wikimedia

Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms are slammed together to form a heavier nucleus. When this happens, a massive amount of energy is released. Crucially, nuclear fusion releases zero carbon emissions, meaning fusion power plants could one day play a vital role in the fight against climate change.

What's stopping us from having a working nuclear fusion plant today?

One of the critical barriers to commercially viable nuclear fusion is that fusion reactors require a massive amount of energy to power. Until now, scientists haven't been able to demonstrate a fusion experiment where they could produce net energy — meaning they produced more energy than was required to power the experiment in the first place.

The LLNL experiment is a major breakthrough in that regard, though there is still a lot of work to be done. During the Tuesday announcement event, LLNL Director Dr. Kim Budil explained that their experiment is "a first fundamental step", but there are still “very significant hurdles” toward realizing commercial nuclear fusion.

Essentially, the process achieved during the experiment must be refined and then produced at a much larger scale.