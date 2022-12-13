Finally! Nuclear fusion scientists achieved net energy production in a historic first

Researchers achieved the milestone, also known as fusion ignition, at LLNL's National Ignition Facility (NIF) during a controlled fusion experiment last Monday, Dec. 5, according to a statement from the US Department of Energy (DOE). They waited for peer-review results before revealing the results to the world.

This is a potentially history-defining moment as it could lead to practically limitless clean energy production via nuclear fusion.

Scientists achieve fusion ignition

Nuclear fusion is the method used by the Sun and the stars to produce energy. As the global community grapples with the challenge of climate change and the energy transition, scientists have been hard at work developing the technology required to harness this power.

Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms are slammed together to form a heavier nucleus, releasing vast amounts of energy in the process. Crucially, this process releases zero carbon emissions, meaning it could play a key role in averting the worst effects of climate change.

For decades, scientists have been working to overcome a key barrier to commercially viable nuclear fusion energy — the production of net energy. Fusion reactors — typically doughnut-shaped tokamak reactors — require vast amounts of energy to power, and scientists have so far not been able to produce more energy than was required to power the technology in the first place. Until now.

BREAKING NEWS: @ENERGY and @NNSAnews today announced the achievement of #FusionIgnition at @lasers_llnl — a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national security and clean energy: https://t.co/ree9UAJSkf pic.twitter.com/w3oBH06pe8 — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (@Livermore_Lab) December 13, 2022

Scientists have been striving for years to achieve net energy nuclear fusion production — described by some as the "Holy Grail" of energy production. During a live-streamed event held by the DOE, scientists from LLNL explained that they were able to achieve net energy production in an experimental setting.