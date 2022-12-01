A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime

Harnessing nuclear fusion to build hyper-speed rockets

Pulsar Fusion's mission is to eventually harness nuclear fusion to build hyper-speed rocket technology. Nuclear fusion is the method the Sun and the stars use to produce vast amounts of energy over millennia.

In the company's press release, Pulsar Fusion says, "while nuclear fusion may be the answer to the energy crisis it is also the answer to in-orbit satellite management, in addition to deep space exploration. [Pulsar] believes the only way the human race can ever leave the solar system in a lifetime is with fusion propulsion."

Scientists all over the world are working towards harnessing nuclear fusion for energy production on Earth, but they're not quite there yet. Pulsar Fusion may have to wait for advances in that technology before it can achieve its ultimate goal, though it may also help to advance the pursuit of commercially viable nuclear fusion technologies.

In the meantime, the company also manufactures several types of rocket engines. This includes the largest and most powerful electric spacecraft engine in Europe, which has been independently tested by scientists at the University of Southampton via a government-funded initiative in 2021.