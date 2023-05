Radioactive waste. High financial costs. Regulatory requirements. Complex safety and security features. And heavy competition with renewable energy. These are some of the challenges that plague the United States’ nuclear power energy industry.

But Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is convinced that his Natrium nuclear power plant facility in Wyoming, which is all set to launch in 2030, will be a win for the local economy, America’s energy independence, and the fight against climate change.

The facility is being developed by TerraPower, a nuclear energy company that Gates launched in 2008. The Natrium facility is being developed in a public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP). The project will feature a 345 MW sodium-cooled fast reactor, instead of a traditional water-based one, with a molten salt-based energy storage system.