The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has released a report that shows nuclear power now provides around 25 percent of the world's clean electricity needs, Arab News reported. This impressive statistic was achieved partly thanks to the firing up of Unit 3 (a South Korean APR-1400, or Korean Next Generation Reactor) at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Barakah nuclear plant.

The reactor went live in October of last year, and the three current reactors now also provide a significant chunk of UAE's energy needs.

25 percent global energy

Analysis by the WNA showed that the world’s reactors generated more than 2,500 terawatt hours of electricity for the sixth consecutive year. The Barakah nuclear power plant is located 143 miles (230 km) west of Abu Dhabi and has played a major role in compensating for the decrease in energy production in Europe. The decrease was partly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.