Nuclear sensors detect an extra 1,200 attacks in Ukraine

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ground beneath Ukraine has trembled, not from natural earthquakes but from the devastating impact of bombings and wartime explosions.

Now, scientists have harnessed the power of seismic data collected from sensors within Ukraine to track the unfolding events of this conflict in near real-time, offering a clearer picture of the war's impact than ever before.

Their study recently published in Nature demonstrated how seismic sensors, originally designed to detect nuclear explosions, can be repurposed to monitor explosions in an active combat zone.

This marks the first time such data have been used for this purpose, revealing more than 1,200 massive explosions in the first nine months of the conflict across Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv.