Britain's Nuclear Transport Solutions looks to go greener with AI-powered sails

Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), a division of Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, is looking at high-tech sails to make its fleet of ships greener in the future. NTS has teamed up with Smart Green Shipping (SGS), an engineering firm that enables retrofitting renewable energy systems for commercial ships.

As a concept, sail-based propulsion has been thrown around quite a few times in the past few decades. While cloth-based sails propelled humanity's earliest voyages, in the modern technological era, sails have also transformed into airfoils to maximize thrust.

Although we have yet to see a commercial marine vessel propelled by these new-age sails, the technology is finding applications in modern designs of all-electric vessels, such as a cruise ship built in Norway.