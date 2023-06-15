Britain's Nuclear Transport Solutions looks to go greener with AI-powered sails

Britain's Nuclear Transport Solutions looks to go greener with AI-powered sailsThe system is currently undergoing land tests scheduled to run till 2025.Ameya Paleja| Jun 15, 2023 07:34 AM ESTCreated: Jun 15, 2023 07:34 AM ESTinnovationArtist's rendition on how the sails workNTS Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), a division of Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, is looking at high-tech sails to make its fleet of ships greener in the future. NTS has teamed up with Smart Green Shipping (SGS), an engineering firm that enables retrofitting renewable energy systems for commercial ships. As a concept, sail-based propulsion has been thrown around quite a few times in the past few decades. While cloth-based sails propelled humanity's earliest voyages, in the modern technological era, sails have also transformed into airfoils to maximize thrust. Although we have yet to see a commercial marine vessel propelled by these new-age sails, the technology is finding applications in modern designs of all-electric vessels, such as a cruise ship built in Norway. See Also Related 13 Most Beautiful Sailing Ships of All-Time That Will Give You Travel Envy Funnel-like wind sails will make shipping less carbon intensive ‘Wind Challenger’: World’s first partially wind-powered bulk carrier ship NTS' bid to reduce emissionsAs part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, NTS is involved in transporting spent nuclear fuel over large distances. The nuclear fuel used in countries as far as Japan is brought back securely to Britain to be reprocessed into new fuel rods. Currently, NTS has a fleet of three diesel-powered ships, and the agency is looking to reduce the carbon emissions from its operations. Typically, using sails can help reduce fuel consumption by 20 percent. The bigger challenge is retrofitting sails on an existing ship since adding elements can severely impact the available space and the flow of operations. To minimize issues arising from the retrofit, NTS has teamed up with SGS for its expertise. The Fastrig systemThe Fastrig system consists of airfoils, like those found on an airplane, that serve as sails. The sails are mounted in sets on the ship deck, with one part attached to the mast while the other hinging off the first. With advancements in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) can now be used to set the angle of these sails to maximize the propulsion that can be achieved using the sails. Given that the vessel has gear, such as cranes, needed to load and offload its cargo, the Fastrig system can neatly fold away on the deck to facilitate smooth operations when the vessel is docked. The project is undergoing land trials where technical, commercial, and environmental assessments will be conducted until March 2025. SGS is also developing a test center in Scotland to gather safety, technical, and performance data for future sails installation. "Our motivation is to reduce vessel emissions whilst maintaining our high performance and critical delivery schedules," said Andy Milling, Marine Manager at NTS in a press release. "SGS has convened a group of highly experienced technical and commercial organizations to deliver the project and it’s exciting to see how we will implement this technology with safety, security, and reliability remain our top priorities."The project is part of the Winds of Change project funded by the Department of Transport. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Engineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concreteSweetener alert: the chemical in common sweeteners damages DNAMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save livesHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this means'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AILego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plasticsFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantleScientists detect the breath between atoms Job Board