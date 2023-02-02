Nvidia's novel 3D printing tech can produce 3D models from texts

In their paper published on November 18, 2022, the researchers described how this technique would make it possible for anybody to produce 3D models without requiring specialized expertise.

“Once refined, the resulting technology could speed up video game (and VR) development and perhaps eventually find applications in special effects for film and TV. We hope with Magic3D. We can democratize 3D synthesis and open up everyone’s creativity in 3D content creation,” they said.

What jobs can Magic3D handle?

Like DreamFusion, which uses a text-to-image model to create a 2D image that is then optimized into volumetric NeRF (Neural radiance field) data, Magic3D uses a two-stage process that takes a crude model made in low resolution and optimizes it to a higher resolution. According to the paper's authors, the Magic3D method can create 3D objects twice as quickly as DreamFusion.

They use a two-stage coarse-to-fine optimization system to produce text-to-3D material that is both quick and high-quality. Before making a coarse model, they use a low-resolution diffusion in the first step.

They then accelerate using a hash grid and sparse acceleration structure. In the second stage, they employ a textured mesh model that is initialized from the coarse neural representation to enable optimization using a high-resolution latent diffusion model in conjunction with an effective differentiable renderer.