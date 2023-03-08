Nvidia: ChatGPT's core AI technology drives explosive revenue growth

"We had the good wisdom to go put the whole company behind it," Huang told CNBC last month.

"We saw early on, about a decade or so ago, that this way of doing software could change everything. And we changed the company from the bottom all the way to the top and sideways. Every chip that we made was focused on artificial intelligence."

Nvidia is finally seeing the benefits of its early investment in AI as the driving force behind large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, softening the hit from larger semiconductor industry challenges linked to U.S.-China trade tensions and a global chip shortage.

Despite the US-China tech war, Nvidia rose

The company was not immune to geopolitical worries, either; China's prohibition on cutting-edge AI chips presented some difficulties.

Huang claimed that despite this, the business was still able to serve its commercial customers in China by reengineering all of its goods to be compatible with laws.

"It was a turbulent month or so as the company went upside down to reengineer all of our products so that it's compliant with the regulation and yet still be able to serve the commercial customers that we have in China," said Huang.