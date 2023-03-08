Nvidia: ChatGPT's core AI technology drives explosive revenue growth
Nvidia, a corporation recognized for its dominance in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market and for pioneering the computer graphics revolution for over 20 years, has seen its revenue soar recently.
The company underwent a complete top-to-bottom transformation as artificial intelligence (AI) became the primary focus of every chip produced, according to Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang.
"We had the good wisdom to go put the whole company behind it," Huang told CNBC last month.
"We saw early on, about a decade or so ago, that this way of doing software could change everything. And we changed the company from the bottom all the way to the top and sideways. Every chip that we made was focused on artificial intelligence."
Nvidia is finally seeing the benefits of its early investment in AI as the driving force behind large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, softening the hit from larger semiconductor industry challenges linked to U.S.-China trade tensions and a global chip shortage.
Despite the US-China tech war, Nvidia rose
The company was not immune to geopolitical worries, either; China's prohibition on cutting-edge AI chips presented some difficulties.
Huang claimed that despite this, the business was still able to serve its commercial customers in China by reengineering all of its goods to be compatible with laws.
"It was a turbulent month or so as the company went upside down to reengineer all of our products so that it's compliant with the regulation and yet still be able to serve the commercial customers that we have in China," said Huang.
"We're able to serve our customers in China with the regulated parts and delightfully support them."
Huang demonstrated the company's next-generation system, the H100, which is already in production.
The H100 incorporates a new type of processing known as the transformer engine, which is the T of GPT, a generative pre-trained transformer.
The company has also introduced Hopper, the world's first computer designed to process transformers on a massive scale.
Huang claimed that the transformer engine would make large language models much faster and more cost-effective. With a nearly $600 billion market cap, Nvidia is one of the world's ten most valuable technology companies.
Huang, one of the few Silicon Valley companies with a founder still in charge after 30 years, emigrated to the United States from Taiwan as a young man and studied engineering at Stanford and Oregon State Universities.
The summary of the CNBC interview can be found here.
