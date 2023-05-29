Nvidia and MediaTek partner to introduce next-generation in-car systems with AI

In its efforts to further the infotainment experience inside vehicles and cater to evolving requirements, Nvidia and MediaTek have announced a partnership to introduce next-generation systems that can stream video or games or interact with drivers using artificial intelligence.

The partnership will see MediaTek develop SoCs ( system-on-a-chip), which is a complete processing system contained in a single package, which will now integrate the NVIDIA GPU (graphic processing unit) chipset featuring its AI and graphics services.

Nvidia says that the collaboration will provide a "global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles," said Rick Tsai, MediaTek CEO, in a statement.