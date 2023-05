Silicon Valley's Nvidia Corp is set to become the first chipmaker to reach a valuation of $1 trillion, following a stunning sales forecast and soaring demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) processors.

Nvidia's shares soared by 23% on Thursday morning in New York after it announced an $11 billion sales forecast for the next quarter, exceeding Wall Street's estimates by more than 50%.

This announcement added a whopping $170 billion to Nvidia's market value, more than the entire value of Intel or Qualcomm. According to Bloomberg, this incredible increase constitutes the most significant one-day gain for a US stock ever.

With its market cap sitting at $927.2 billion, Nvidia is now edging closer to joining the exclusive trillion-dollar club that includes the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Saudi Aramco.