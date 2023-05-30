Nvidia joins trillion-dollar club, riding on the AI boom

On Tuesday, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) joined the premier league of US companies valued over a trillion dollars. As a result, investors are flocking to the chipmaker, who's quickly ascended as one of the foremost beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The company's stock value tripled in less than eight months, reflecting a swell of interest in AI due to the fast-paced advancements in generative AI. This technology, capable of human-like conversations and crafting everything from jokes to poetry, is changing the game.

From October to today, Nvidia has seen a roughly 240% rise, outshining every broad-market S&P 500 index member. This rally has boosted Nvidia's valuation beyond its competitors, and some analysts believe the ongoing AI boom implies the stock is undervalued.