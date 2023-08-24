Nvidia posts strong Q2 results, reports $13.5 billion revenue

Last night, Nvidia, a U.S-based chipmaker, reported blowout earnings in the second quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company earned $13.51 billion in the second quarter of this year, up by 88 percent from the first quarter and an increase of 101 percent from the second quarter of last year, announced the company.

Nvidia’s enormous growth confirms that the shift towards generative artificial intelligence and large language models is real, not hype. The company is one of the biggest producers of the chip technology powering generative AI.

“A new computing era has begun,” said CEO Jensen Huang, who founded the company in 1993.