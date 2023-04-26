NeMo Guardrails: Nvidia launches software to combat AI 'hallucination'

Scrambling to stay relevant and thwart competition in the artificial intelligence space, every major tech company in the world now has a chatbot. Be it Google, Microsoft, or Meta, everyone's picking up pace after OpenAI's ChatGPT. While these chatbots aren't 100% quite there yet, with a New York Times reporter claiming that his conversation with a chatbot left him 'deeply unsettled,' it's a take-your-pick kind of a situation out there.

But there's a major problem with these chatbots that's settled like a plague

It's not a new problem. AI practitioners call it 'hallucination.' Simply put, it's a situation when AI tools, which have been trained on large sets of data, churn out results that aren't real and do not match the data it has been trained on. A 'hallucinating' AI tool could, for example, create false news reports or give out a completely fabricated narrative about a historical event or a person.

In a bid to combat this issue, Nvidia, a major tech firm that deals in AI hardware and software, has developed open-source software that will help ensure that AI tools powered by large language models (LLM), like OpenAI's ChatGPT, stay on track.

Going by the name NeMo Guardrails, the software can minimize hallucinations by adding guardrails to prevent LLM systems from giving inaccurate information.