Nvidia, the world's top-ranking chip firm, is pouring hundreds of millions into building Israel's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer, Israel-1. This move comes as a response to a surge in demand for AI applications, as per the company's announcement on Monday.

Set to be partly operational by year-end 2023, Israel-1 is expected to deliver up to eight exaflops of AI computing, placing it among the fastest AI supercomputers worldwide. Putting that into perspective, a single exaflop can perform a quintillion - that's 18 zeros - calculations every second.

Super-AI

According to Gilad Shainer, a senior vice president at Nvidia, this supercomputer will be a boon to the thriving AI scene in Israel. He stated that Nvidia collaborates with 800 startups nationwide, engaging tens of thousands of software engineers.