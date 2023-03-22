Nvidia unveils DGX cloud, access to its supercomputers that power ChatGPT AI

"What we've done over the years with DGX is not just [create] a state-of-the-art supercomputer, but we've built a software stack that sits on top of it," said Manuvir Das, Nvidia's vice president of enterprise computing, during the presser.

"That turns this into turnkey training as a service. You just provide your job, point to your data set, and you hit go, and all of the orchestration and everything is taken care of."

"In DGX Cloud, now the same model is available on infrastructure hosted at various public clouds. It's the same interface, the same model for running your training," added Das.

Nvidia DGX Cloud, the company's new offering, will allow enterprises to use a web browser to access Nvidia's DGX AI supercomputers and A.I. software immediately needed to train models for generative A.I. and other A.I. applications.

'iPhone moment of A.I.'

Offering access to a larger group of business customers could speed up the A.I. boom that has driven Nvidia shares up 77 percent this year, making it about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp.