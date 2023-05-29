Nvidia strengthens portfolio to offer more AI products and services

Chipmaker Nvidia has unveiled a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) products in its bid to stay ahead of the game and join the trillion-dollar valuation club with the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. The announcement comes close to the market rally of NVIDIA stock, which rose over 25 percent last week.

Once known for making chips for gaming geeks, Nvidia is now at the core of the AI frenzy that has gripped the world after its graphic processing units (GPUs) have been a critical component of the capacities of AI tools. The company's A100 and H100 chips have become household names after tools like ChatGPT became popular last year.