Nvidia launches new 'Grace Hopper' super chips, with CPU and GPU

Nvidia, the chipmaker behind the surge of artificial intelligence (AI) models, has now unveiled its new CPU+GPU chip, Grace Hopper, which will herald the next generation of AI models and chatbots.

Graphic processing units (GPUs), typically designed to accelerate graphic rendering in computer games, have greater computing power than central processing unit (CPU) chips. Since GPUs can perform multiple calculations in parallel compared to the CPUs, tech companies began using them to train the AI models they were developing.

Back in 2020, Nvidia unveiled its A100 GPU chip used by companies to train the very first iterations of their conversing chatbots and image generators. However, in just a couple of years, its much superior H100 Hopper chips have become crucial components of data centers that are powering popular chatbots like ChatGPT. Now the company has unveiled a monster chip with both CPU and GPU onboard.