NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subway

The City of New York and the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Friday announced the introduction of the Knightscope K5 security robot service at a press conference in a Manhattan subway station where the device will be deployed as part of a pilot program that seeks to use technology to protect New Yorkers.

This is according to a press release by Knightscope, the robot’s maker.

The autonomous machine will now be trained, configured, and set up using protocols throughout the course of its first two weeks patrolling the busy subway, after which it will continue to conduct safety checks between the hours of 12:00am and 6:00am every day.