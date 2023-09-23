NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subway

NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subwayThe machine has been tested in other US cities.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 23, 2023 02:56 PM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 02:56 PM ESTinnovationK5 and New York City mayor Eric Adams.Knightscope Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The City of New York and the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Friday announced the introduction of the Knightscope K5 security robot service at a press conference in a Manhattan subway station where the device will be deployed as part of a pilot program that seeks to use technology to protect New Yorkers.This is according to a press release by Knightscope, the robot’s maker.The autonomous machine will now be trained, configured, and set up using protocols throughout the course of its first two weeks patrolling the busy subway, after which it will continue to conduct safety checks between the hours of 12:00am and 6:00am every day. See Also Related Police Robot Ignores Woman's Call for Help in an American Park San Francisco police to soon deploy robots that can kill This two-wheeled robot is Switzerland’s latest security guard A revolutionary pilot program“Today we are launching a pilot program to test the Knightscope K5 security robot,” said Mayor Eric Adams, City of New York. “The NYPD must be on the forefront of technology and be two steps ahead of those utilizing technology to hurt New Yorkers.”“This is a good investment in taxpayer dollars,” added Adams, further noting that the K5 operates “…below minimum wage – no bathroom breaks, no meal breaks.”Years of successful use of Knightscope's technologies by other police forces have led to one Los Angeles agency complimenting the firm for lowering crime in a popular public park. Thanks to the technology firm, public safety officials now have an efficient approach to strengthen their policing activities which is especially important given that many of these organizations are currently understaffed despite population growth.In order for people to feel secure moving freely across a city, they must feel comfortable and safe using train and bus systems. Knightscope technologies have previously proved to be effective and efficient at defending other US cities, securing the locations people live in and visit, including public transportation systems.“This will very likely be the highest ridership week we’ve had since the pandemic over three years ago," said Richard Davey, president of NYC Transit. “Why? Because we’ve been focused on faster service, cleaner service and safer service. This device… it will keep you safe.”Perfect candidatesThe robots are the perfect candidates to assist with policing across the United States since they are both photogenic and respectful of everyone's privacy.“Today we take that notion of tried-and-true policing of assigning a transit cop to their post, and we bring that to a different level,” stated Michael Kemper, chief of NYPD Transit. “It’s fitting that we’re near the theater district, because today the K5 is taking center stage. Welcome to New York City, K5!”As technology develops, police robot use is constantly changing and adapting to new machine capabilities. While the use of these machines has advantages for law enforcement agents in terms of lowering dangers and enhancing situational awareness, it also raises significant concerns regarding privacy, ethics, and the proper use of force.As a result, there is a continuing debate and evolving legislation around the creation and use of police robots. For now, K5 seems to have bypassed these complications and established itself as a key member of the city's police force. But time will tell what issues will arise from the robot’s deployment and if more safeguards will need to be implemented. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study findsWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateUpcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?ISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yetMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflights Job Board