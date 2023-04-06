Ocean Cleanup removes 200,000 kilograms of plastic from the Pacific Ocean

This feat was accomplished on Trip 13 during the first cleaning deployment of 2023.

During the organization's first waste extraction drive of the year, it was able to extract 6,260 kilograms of waste from a large pile of floating plastics, which included everything from large fishing nets to tiny microplastics. According to a study, over 75 percent of the garbage patch consists of fishing-related plastic waste.

Waste removal was made possible by specially designed cleaning systems known as System 002, as well as other equipment. The system also includes AI-powered cameras that continuously scan the ocean's surface in search of plastic waste.

To collect waste, they use a long, u-shaped barrier. To protect marine wildlife, the system moves slowly beneath the ocean and minimizes noise. The monitoring data provided by the company revealed a "low adverse impact of System 002 on marine life over the first 12 trips."

But what happens after the waste is collected? The company answered in a Twitter post: “We want to give ocean plastic a new life by working with partners to recycle and transform it into durable plastic products.” In fact, the organization launched "The Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses", its first product made from plastic waste in October 2020.