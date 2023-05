In the Java Sea, The Ocean Cleanup, a group well known for its work to stop plastic pollution, has launched its newest Interceptor vessel. The goal is to prevent 1,000 tonnes of plastic debris from entering the ocean annually by catching it in Indonesia's Cisadane River.

The Ocean Cleanup has made river cleanup a top priority to stop plastic garbage from entering the oceans. The Interceptor, a solar-powered barge outfitted with a conveyor system, garbage bins, and floating obstacles to direct floating rubbish into its collection system, extends into the river. The garbage that is collected is then treated on land. The ship is also capable of operating on water by itself.