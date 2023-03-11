New offshore floating solar tech can withstand harsh marine conditions
Jan De Nul, Tractebel, and DEME have joined forces to engineer a new offshore floating solar technology called SEAVOLT they claim is capable of operating in harsh marine conditions and in combination with offshore wind farms.
This is according to a press release by Tractebel published on Wednesday.
“In the same way that we have seen wind technology moving from land to the sea, we are seeing the extension of the whole energy system towards offshore locations. Along with offshore green fuel production, offshore energy islands and interconnectors, and potential solutions for energy storage, we believe offshore floating PV has an important role to play in the acceleration of the energy transition,” said Philippe Van Troeye, Tractebel CEO.
“While this technology is still in its infancy, we are convinced that with such strong partners on board, we are giving SEAVOLT all possible chances to succeed.”
A test installation is already on the way
The partners have already completed laboratory testing and are now currently developing an offshore solar test installation which will be launched off the Belgian coast in the summer of 2023.
“With our focus on working towards a sustainable planet, DEME is again showing its pioneering spirit. By working closely with like-minded partners, we have developed SEAVOLT - a new renewable energy solution which has great potential to accelerate the clean energy transition,” said Luc Vandenbulcke, DEME CEO.
“DEME has decades of knowledge about what it means to operate in an offshore environment, and we are already the leading contractor in the offshore wind sector. We believe combining solar and wind energy offshore provides fantastic opportunities for the future.”
SEAVOLT’s modular design means it can easily be integrated to different sites and demands, providing local renewable energy production and the possibility to install the panels in offshore wind farms.
“SEAVOLT is a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution that can be deployed in even the harshest offshore conditions. As the offshore wind industry continues to grow, we believe that it has the potential to play a crucial role in optimizing the use of space on the sea by complementing offshore wind farms,” said in the statement Philippe Hutse, Offshore Director, Jan De Nul.
“We are excited to see how SEAVOLT will shape the future of renewable energy and contribute to a more sustainable future."
