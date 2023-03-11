New offshore floating solar tech can withstand harsh marine conditions

“While this technology is still in its infancy, we are convinced that with such strong partners on board, we are giving SEAVOLT all possible chances to succeed.”

A test installation is already on the way

The partners have already completed laboratory testing and are now currently developing an offshore solar test installation which will be launched off the Belgian coast in the summer of 2023.

“With our focus on working towards a sustainable planet, DEME is again showing its pioneering spirit. By working closely with like-minded partners, we have developed SEAVOLT - a new renewable energy solution which has great potential to accelerate the clean energy transition,” said Luc Vandenbulcke, DEME CEO.

“DEME has decades of knowledge about what it means to operate in an offshore environment, and we are already the leading contractor in the offshore wind sector. We believe combining solar and wind energy offshore provides fantastic opportunities for the future.”

SEAVOLT’s modular design means it can easily be integrated to different sites and demands, providing local renewable energy production and the possibility to install the panels in offshore wind farms.